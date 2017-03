PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Jasmine.

The 6-year-old bull terrier mix can be shy around new people but is very sweet and loves to be the center of attention.

PARL says Jasmine is not very good around other animals, so she should be the only dog in the home.

If you or someone you know wants to adopt Jasmine or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.