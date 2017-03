BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A building in Boston has partially collapsed.

It happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning in the South end.

A resident of an apartment building says she heard a cracking noise and saw part of a wall caving in.

Everyone in the building was evacuated and buses were brought in to keep residents warm.

The street was closed off while a building inspector assessed the damage, which extends from the front to the back of the building.

No injuries have been reported.