State House leaders look ahead after Paiva Weed steps down

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A shakeup at the State House has left some Senate leaders feeling bittersweet, while also forcing them to look to the future.

Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed announced Wednesday that she is stepping down. She will be taking on a new role as president of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island.

“There’s absolutely no replacing Senator Teresa Paiva Weed. I’ve worked with her since she came up here [to the State House] and we’ve worked together very well,” said Senate Majority Leader Sen. Dominick Ruggerio. He has been viewed as a likely successor.

Ruggerio claims if he becomes Senate President, he will choose Warwick Democrat Michael McCaffrey as Senate Majority Leader.

Senate Majority Whip Sen. Maryellen Goodwin praised Paiva Weed on her “many accomplishments that were for the good of Rhode Islanders.”

She added, “I will certainly miss her.”

Governor Gina Raimondo also released a statement: “Senate President Paiva Weed has dedicated her adult life to public service. Throughout her career, she has led the way to protect the most vulnerable people in our state and has taken strong stances to improve and protect social services.”

During her announcement Wednesday, Paiva Weed fought back tears. “They [the senators] weren’t my colleagues. They were my friends. And since then, they’ve become my family,” Paiva Weed insisted.

“The greatest gift I give to all of you is a staff of professionals that will continue to support the Senate, and the state, with professionalism bar none,” she added.

A public caucus will take place Thursday at 3 p.m. to determine the new Senate president.