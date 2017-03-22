Taunton stabbing hero among Carnegie medal winners

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Massachusetts man who died saving a waitress from being stabbed by a mentally ill man and a 12-year-old Pennsylvania boy who died trying to save his father from a house fire are among 20 people being honored with Carnegie medals for heroism.

The Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced the winners Wednesday.

Fifty-six-year-old George Heath saved a waitress at a restaurant in his hometown of Taunton, Massachusetts, in May.

Young Sanford Harling III had escaped a fire in his family’s duplex in Norristown when he went back inside to try to save his father in February 2016. His 58-year-old father escaped, but the boy died of burns and smoke inhalation.

The commission named for the late steel magnate and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie awards medals and cash several times a year.