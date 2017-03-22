Tearful firefighters gather for funeral of fallen colleague

Related Coverage Fallen firefighter’s body escorted to medical examiner

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Mourners are bidding a tearful farewell to a Massachusetts firefighter who collapsed while battling a house fire and died.

Hundreds of uniformed firefighters and others packed St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Watertown for Joseph Toscano’s funeral.

Highway signs around Boston conveyed a simple message before Wednesday’s service: “Rest in Peace Firefighter Joseph A. Toscano.”

The 54-year-old Randolph resident and married father of five suffered a medical emergency last Friday while fighting the fire.

A memorial fund has been established to help Toscano’s family. Donations can be made to the Watertown Firefighters Relief Association.

Toscano grew up in Massapequa, New York, on Long Island, and was a 20-year veteran of the Watertown Fire Department.

Fire department colleagues were remembering him as a talented cook and a devoted family man.