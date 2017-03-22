The Bridge at Cherry Hill Offers a Premiere Assisted Living Experience

Many who are in the “Baby Boomer” generation are now facing the reality that they have a loved one who may soon be in need of nursing/assisted living care and are looking for the very best options available.

The Bridge at Cherry Hill, located in Johnston, Rhode Island, is a premier assisted living community dedicated to ensuring a fulfilling retirement for seniors. Residents of The Bridge enjoy resort-style services and amenities set in a homelike environment.

Cherry Hill Sales Director, Jennifer Burns, joined us Wednesday to discuss the difference between traditional assisted living/nursing facilities and The Bridge at Cherry Hill, and how seniors can think of their facility as “just a change of address with services.”