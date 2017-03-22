Two men charged with stealing 8,300 pounds of scallops

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Two men who used to work at a New Bedford business are accused of stealing more than 8,300 pounds of frozen scallops and selling them to other seafood companies in the area.

The scallops, four pallets’ worth, were first reported missing February 6 from Continental Cold Storage on Conway Street.

New Bedford Police announced Wednesday they’ve charged Antonio E. Vieira, 44, of Taunton, and Michael Caton, 30, of Applegate, Calif., with larceny from a building, uttering a false document, forgery of a document, and conspiracy.

Vieira was arraigned at New Bedford District Court, while an arrest warrant has been issued for Caton.

Police said their investigation determined the two suspects sold the scallops to someone who didn’t know they were stolen; the seafood was then sold again to a third person, who finally sold the scallops to a seafood company in the city. Police said none of the other parties in the sales knew the scallops were stolen.

While the value of the stolen scallops was estimated at $150,000, they were sold for $83,500.

New Bedford Police said further charges may be filed.

Both men have been terminated from Continental Cold Storage, police said.