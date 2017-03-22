Warwick man pleads guilty to murder of ‘Captain Freddy’

Related Coverage Man found dead in boat; two men charged with murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Warwick man faces life in prison after pleading guilty to beating a man to death during a robbery attempt.

Troy Gunderway, 46, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery in the 2015 death of Fernando Silva. He’ll be sentenced at a later date.

Prosecutors allege Gunderway and Richard Baribault targeted Silva, also known as Captain Freddy, after learning he had won several hundred dollars playing Keno.

The pair allegedly drove to the marina where Silva lived on his boat and boarded the vessel. Prosecutors said a Baribault struck Silva in the face several times and Gunderway then held him in a headlock while Baribault searched the boat for the money.

After realizing Silva was dead, prosecutors said both Gunderway and Baribault tried to cover up the crime by moving the boat and cleaning it with bleach.

Investigators said the men eventually left the boat in Warwick Cove where it was found a few days later by the harbormaster with Silva’s body on board.

Baribault’s case is still pending at this time.