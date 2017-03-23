Amtrak expanding express service between Boston, NY

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Due to customer demand, Amtrak is increasing its Acela Express service between Boston and New York City.

The rail carrier said it will be adding more departures on Saturday morning and Sunday night, when customers have requested additional service.

It also intends to add another round trip on Sundays.

Amtrak said the changes are in response to customer feedback asking for more high-speed rail options for those traveling the busy Northeast Corridor.

The new changes will go into effect April 8.