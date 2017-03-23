Bridge closing to impact Rt. 146 weekend travel

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A bridge over Route 146 in North Smithfield will be closing for much-needed repairs soon.

The Central Street Bridge — which has been deemed structurally deficit by RIDOT for the last 18 years — has been closed since Monday. Beginning March 24, this will impact travel on Route 146 below the bridge.

From Friday night at 10 p.m. to midnight the following day, sections or the entirety of Route 146 underneath the bridge will be closed. At times, traffic will be detoured to Route 146A.

The specifics on the closures and reopenings of portions of Route 146 North and South are as follows:

March 24 at 10 p.m.: Route 146 North and South closed between the Forestdale/Slatersville exit in North Smithfield and Exit 1 in Uxbridge, Mass.

March 25 at 8 a.m.: The right lane reopens on Route 146 South.

March 25 at 4 p.m.: All lanes open on Route 146 South.

March 25 at midnight: All lanes open on Route 146 North.

While the bridge itself will stay closed until late fall, the construction will only affect Route 146 for 26 hours.

According to the RIDOT, the demolition schedule was modified to keep construction on the highway to a minimum.

“It’s an efficient kind of work schedule that assures us that [the] time is compacted from three days down to one day,” explained RIDOT Director Peter Alviti.

Construction was also purposefully scheduled for the weekend when traffic volumes are reduced, RIDOT said.

The project is “on time and on budget and it’s out intent to keep it that way,” Alviti continued.

In total, the project will cost $7.7 million.

RIDOT also assured the completed bridge will also be safe for all legal load trucks, as opposed to the 24-ton weight limit currently in place.

Drivers should expect delays during the closure periods and seek alternate routes.