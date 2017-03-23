Cranston Police: Pedestrian hit, injuries life-threatening

Related Coverage Police investigate pedestrian struck in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — It appears the pedestrian struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Cranston Wednesday night did not check for oncoming traffic.

Police were called to the area near Park Avenue and Greenwood Street shortly after 8:10 p.m.

They said a 66-year-old Cranston man was trying to cross Park Avenue, where a car was waiting to give him a ride. However, police said the man did not check for traffic before stepping into the road and was struck by an oncoming car. They also said the man was wearing dark-colored clothing and was not in a crosswalk.

The man struck his head on the car’s windshield and police said he was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the car – a 19-year-old Cranston woman – was not hurt.

Investigators said neither speed nor alcohol was a factor in the crash and no criminal or civil charges would be brought against the driver.