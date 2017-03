Technology in the way we live is changing fast and furious and nowhere is it more evident than in our cars.

You don’t have to own and expensive car either to get some of the latest and greatest technology for your wheels.

Now, there’s affordable wireless iPhone technology that can connect most cars to the apps on their phones making driving safer and more efficient.

Tech journalist Paul Hochman joined us live to give a sneak peek on some of the coolest options you have.