Fire breaks out in basement of Warwick home

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews responded to a fire at a house that is currently under construction in Warwick.

According to the fire department, police were driving by the home on Ives Rd when they spotted flames around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The fire is believed to have started in the basement.

Firefighters had a hard time getting inside of the building due to the damage on the first floor. Crews were then forced to fight the fire from outside.

The battalion chief says the weather had an impact.

“The wind did have an effect, due to the fact the wind was coming out of the west. A large portion of the house was unaffected so we tried to make it stop there, which we did in fighting the fire,” said Warwick Battalion Chief Robert Bubar.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not considered suspicious.