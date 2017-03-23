Gov. Raimondo to outline concerns about GOP healthcare bill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island officials say more than 70,000 people in the state could lose medical coverage through the GOP-backed health care bill before the U.S. House.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to outline her concerns on Thursday.

State health officials said Wednesday it would be hard for the state to spend more than $200 million a year to make up for proposed federal cuts to the Medicaid program affecting more than 70,000 low earners in the state.

Former President Barack Obama’s 2010 Affordable Care Act expanded Medicaid coverage, but the bill being considered in the House aims to repeal and replace Obama’s law.

State health care officials also worry about a projected loss of millions of dollars in public health funding and a destabilization of the state’s health insurance exchange.