In the Kitchen: Carrot Cake Inspired Chicken & Biscuit Sliders

In the kitchen today, Chef Andrea Leonardo from The Thirsty Beaver is here to show us how to make Carrot Cake Inspired Chicken & Biscuit Sliders.
Ingredients:
For the Biscuits (yields 1.5dz)
- 1 Large Carrot Peeled and Grated
- 8 Tbl Granulated Sugar
- 3 tsp Salt
- 2 tsp Cinnamon
- 1 tsp Ground Ginger
- 1 Tbl plus 1 tsp Baking Powder
- 6 Cups AP Flour
- 1/2 Cup Cold Butter
- 2 1/3 Cup Buttermilk
For the Pickled Vegetables
- 1 Red Onion
- 1 Large Carrot
- 5 Radishes
- 1 Cup Rice Wine Vinegar
- 1 Cup Water
- 1 Cinnamon Stick
- 1 Tbl Mustard Seeds
- 1 Tbl Peppercorns
- 1 Knob Fresh Ginger
- 2 Bay Leaves
- 1 Tbl Granulated Sugar
- 1 Tbl Kosher Salt
Directions:
For the Biscuits
- Pre heat oven to 425F.
- In a large mixing bowl add all dry ingredients and mix
- Add cold cubed butter and working into the dough to create small pea size pieces.
- Add grated carrot and mix
- Add buttermilk and mix until just combined. Do not over mix the dough.
- Scoop onto sheet pans with parchment paper and bake until golden brown. About 15 minutes
For the Pickled Vegetables
- In a pot bring water, vinegar, sugar, salt, ginger, mustard seeds, pepper corns, cinnamon sticks to a boil.
- While pickling liquid is on the stove cut all vegetables. They should all be cut very thin. Place in a heat proof container.
- When pickling liquid comes to a boil pour over the vegetables. Let cool overnight. (Best made a day or two ahead of time)
