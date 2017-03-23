In the Kitchen: Carrot Cake Inspired Chicken & Biscuit Sliders

In the kitchen today, Chef Andrea Leonardo from The Thirsty Beaver is here to show us how to make Carrot Cake Inspired Chicken & Biscuit Sliders.

Ingredients:

For the Biscuits (yields 1.5dz)

  • 1 Large Carrot Peeled and Grated
  • 8 Tbl Granulated Sugar
  • 3 tsp Salt
  • 2 tsp Cinnamon
  • 1 tsp Ground Ginger
  • 1 Tbl plus 1 tsp Baking Powder
  • 6 Cups AP Flour
  • 1/2 Cup Cold Butter
  • 2 1/3 Cup Buttermilk

For the Pickled Vegetables

  • 1 Red Onion
  • 1 Large Carrot
  • 5 Radishes
  • 1 Cup Rice Wine Vinegar
  • 1 Cup Water
  • 1 Cinnamon Stick
  • 1 Tbl Mustard Seeds
  • 1 Tbl Peppercorns
  • 1 Knob Fresh Ginger
  • 2 Bay Leaves
  • 1 Tbl Granulated Sugar
  • 1 Tbl Kosher Salt

Directions:

For the Biscuits

  1. Pre heat oven to 425F.
  2. In a large mixing bowl add all dry ingredients and mix
  3. Add cold cubed butter and working into the dough to create small pea size pieces.
  4. Add grated carrot and mix
  5. Add buttermilk and mix until just combined. Do not over mix the dough.
  6. Scoop onto sheet pans with parchment paper and bake until golden brown. About 15 minutes

For the Pickled Vegetables

  1. In a pot bring water, vinegar, sugar, salt, ginger, mustard seeds, pepper corns, cinnamon sticks to a boil.
  2. While pickling liquid is on the stove cut all vegetables. They should all be cut very thin. Place in a heat proof container.
  3. When pickling liquid comes to a boil pour over the vegetables. Let cool overnight. (Best made a day or two ahead of time)

