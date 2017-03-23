Police identify ‘Bottle Bandit’ liquor theft suspect

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Warwick said Wednesday they’ve drawn a warrant for the arrest of a woman accused of shoplifting booze from a Post Road liquor store.

Davina Simoneau, 35, is suspected of being the woman caught in surveillance images at Colleen Haxton’s Liquors back on January 26.

Police said the woman in surveillance images concealed bottles of alcohol in a bag in her shopping cart and then left the building without making any attempt to pay for the concealed merchandise.

Police said in a posting on Facebook that tips from viewers helped lead to the suspect’s identification.