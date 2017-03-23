Providence police find gun near scene of rap video

By Published: Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Another day, another gun seized by Providence police.

This time it was a loaded Smith & Wesson pistol with an obliterated serial number found in a jacket near a group of city men who told police they were shooting a rap video in a parking on the corner of Somerset and Pine Streets early Wednesday morning.

Providence has seen big spike in gun seizures »

Officers were unable to determine who owned the firearm, but two men were arrested on unrelated charges, according to an incident report. One man, 20-year-old Wayne McKinney, was charged with possessed of a prohibited weapon for carrying a knife. The other man, 24-year-old Jerome Lucas, had an arrest warrant.

According to the incident report, police were patrolling the area when spotted two known gang members and McKinney, who was carrying a large camera. Then men also had a tripod and told officers they had just been shooting a rap video in the nearby parking lot.

When police entered the parking lot, they noticed more known gang members and found the gun.