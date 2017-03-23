Providence police find gun near scene of rap video

Related Coverage Providence police saw big spike in street gun seizures in ’16

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Another day, another gun seized by Providence police.

This time it was a loaded Smith & Wesson pistol with an obliterated serial number found in a jacket near a group of city men who told police they were shooting a rap video in a parking on the corner of Somerset and Pine Streets early Wednesday morning.

Officers were unable to determine who owned the firearm, but two men were arrested on unrelated charges, according to an incident report. One man, 20-year-old Wayne McKinney, was charged with possessed of a prohibited weapon for carrying a knife. The other man, 24-year-old Jerome Lucas, had an arrest warrant.

According to the incident report, police were patrolling the area when spotted two known gang members and McKinney, who was carrying a large camera. Then men also had a tripod and told officers they had just been shooting a rap video in the nearby parking lot.

When police entered the parking lot, they noticed more known gang members and found the gun.