Seekonk police release photos, video of Subway robbery suspects

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Seekonk Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two men they believe robbed a Subway restaurant.

Officers were called to the Central Avenue Subway around 3 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an armed robbery.

Police say two young men entered the restaurant and showed a handgun to two employees. One of the suspects told an employee to open the cash drawer and proceeded to take cash. Police did not reveal how much money was stolen.

The two men left the store and walked east to a nearby parking lot, where they got into a vehicle and proceeded to drive into Pawtucket.

Officials describe the men as being in their early 20s and wearing dark, hooded coats. The men also intermittently spike Spanish during the robbery.

Detectives were able to obtain video of the area near the robbery and say that it appears the men had been around for a while before entering the shop.

Anyone with any information about the men, the suspected vehicle or any of their activity before the robbery should call Seekonk Police at (508) 336-8123, or their tip line at (508) 336-7027, extension 9. Information can also be emailed to tips@seekonkpd.com.

