Still “Leaving A Mark”

It’s hard to believe that is has been one year since the passing of Dorian Murray, the young man who captivated the world and taught us all a lesson about what it means to be D-Strong.

He is still alive and well in our hearts and his lasting impact continues in various ways. One of which is through The Dorian J. Murray Foundation whose mission is to bring awareness to Pediatric Cancer, to support research focusing on new medicines towards finding a cure, and to help other oncology families in need. With your support, we can change how childhood cancer is viewed and treated.

This morning we were joined by Nicole Cannella who, along with Dorian, wrote “Leaving a Mark” a book for children facing cancer; offering hope and comfort.

Find more info on The Dorian J. Murray Foundation here: http://dstrongfoundation.org/about-dorian.html

Learn more about “Leaving a Mark” here: https://www.facebook.com/leavingamark/