Tom Brady’s stolen jerseys returned to Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — They’re back home.

The FBI’s Boston Division announced Thursday that the two Tom Brady jerseys stolen following Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI have been returned to the New England Patriots.

“We know how much this means to the Patriots and football fans everywhere, and we are honored to be able to bring these jerseys back to Foxboro,” Special Agent in Charge Harold Shaw said.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft thanked the multiple agencies that played a role in tracking the memorabilia down.

“I don’t know that any agency could have accomplished this independently, but collectively multiple agencies – both in the U.S. and in Mexico – worked together to achieve the goal of retrieving the stolen property. It is another example of the importance of teamwork and what can be accomplished when everyone works together,” Kraft said in a statement posted on the team’s website. “We appreciate the effort of everyone involved and look forward to returning these jerseys to Tom when he gets back to New England.”

The investigation started in the days after Super Bowl LI when for the second time Brady’s game jersey was stolen following a Super Bowl game.

Brady told authorities that he put the jersey in a bag and later noticed it had been taken.

The jersey was valued at $500,000, making the crime a first-degree felony.

Houston’s police chief announcement Monday the jersey, as well as Brady’s jersey stolen in 2015, were both located in Mexico.

Investigators said Mexican journalist Martin Mauricio Ortega stole the jerseys from the locker room.