’42nd Street’ swings into Providence

The song and dance fable of Broadway, “42nd Street”, returns to Providence for a weekend of performances at the Providence Performing Arts Center.

Gerianne Genga, who plays Maggie Jones in the show, stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning to discuss the story, which offers some of the greatest songs ever written, including “We’re In The Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” “Shuffle Off To Buffalo,” “Dames,” “I Only Have Eyes For You” and, of course, “42nd Street.”

With book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, music by Harry Warren and lyrics by Al Dubin, “42nd Street” is based on a novel by Bradford Ropes and Busby Berkeley’s 1933 movie and tells the story of a starry-eyed young dancer named Peggy Sawyer who leaves her Allentown home and comes to New York to audition for the new Broadway musical Pretty Lady. When the leading lady breaks her ankle, Peggy takes over and becomes a star.

Tickets for “42nd Street” are on sale now at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at PPACRI.org and by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787).