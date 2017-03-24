Hearing today for former cop accused of spending union funds on himself

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The former Newport Fraternal Order of Police President is scheduled to enter a plea before a federal magistrate Friday morning as part of an agreement to plead guilty to taking money from the union’s bank account.

Christopher Hayes, who retired from the police force as the accusations surfaced in July of 2015, is accused of a “fraud scheme” for using his FOP debit card for personal expenses and writing checks to himself from the FOP account.

According to the federal Information filed on Monday, the 25-year veteran also paid a credit card bill with money from the account.

The document states “approximately $71,523” was “fraudulently converted” by Hayes in a scheme that lasted from “at least August 2009” through December 2014.

The current union president said the case did not involve city or taxpayer funds.

Hayes has not responded to a request for comment from Target 12 but his attorney Pamela Chin said the former officer has been cooperating with investigators from the start of the probe about two years ago, and that Hayes is eager for the court process to move forward.

That process is expected to involve a not guilty plea Friday morning at an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Lincoln Almond.

The case will then be moved to an arraignment before U.S. District Judge William Smith, at which time the agreement says Hayes has agreed to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud.

According to the plea agreement, the government will recommend a two-level reduction in the offense level, but prison time is also part of the mix, as are many other possible recommendations.

“The government is free to recommend any combination of supervised release, fines, and restitution which it deems appropriate,” the plea agreement states.

The agreement also indicates the guidelines are not binding for the court.

Newport officials contacted by Target 12 have not responded to requests for comment about the impact of the plea on Hayes’s pension.

Current Newport FOP President Jason Brown emphasized the case did not involve city or taxpayer funds, and he said the crime is not “reflective of the Newport Police Department or the 25 honorable years that Sgt. Hayes served in his capacity as a Police Officer.”

“This has been a long-standing investigation in which the union and our members were the victims,” Brown said. “It would be an understatement to say that we are disappointed that this ever happened.”

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau