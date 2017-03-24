Crystal Garden feat. Boyd Tinsley returns to Fete

He’s an amazing talent who has been performing for decades and today, Boyd Tinsley returned to The Rhode Show with guitarist Mycle Wastman for a chat and performance before their gig tonight at Fete Music Hall in Providence.

Crystal Garden was formed in the fall of 2015 by Dave Matthews Band violinist Boyd Tinsley and in their short time performing together have garnered much attention from music fans all over the U.S. He’s produced their debut album, “Let the Rocks Cry Out” which will be released in March 2017. Tinsley joins Mycle Wastman (Guitar, Vox), Charlie Csontos (Bass) and Matt Frewen (Drums) on their first US tour in support of the new record.

