Fire at multi-family Providence home under investigation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that broke out Friday at a multi-family home in Providence.

According to Battalion Chief Stephen Houle, the call came in after 11 a.m. and flames were visible as firefighters arrived on scene.

Houle said some of the crews responded straight from Vandewater Street, having just knocked down a separate fire there.

A couple of the apartments were occupied when the fire started. Firefighters made an aggressive sweep to make sure everyone got out safely.

The fire was contained to the stairwell and a third-floor apartment, according to Houle. It was under control a little after noon.

No injuries were reported.

Houle said the residents are not yet allowed back in the building. The Red Cross responded to help them with basic needs.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.