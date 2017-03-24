Lady Project Summit Returns to Providence

The Lady Project hosts its Fifth Annual “Lady Project Summit” at The VETS Memorial Auditorium this Saturday. It’s a unique day long event bringing women of all ages, backgrounds, and industries from across the country to Providence for inspiring keynote speakers, professional workshops, and networking opportunities.Attendees include women from fifteen different Lady Project chapters across the country. Tickets are on sale now and Rhode Show viewers can get a $25 discount by using the code “FRIEND”. RSVP here!

