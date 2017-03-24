New report on Wyatt Detention Center escape to be released

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — A final report on the New Year’s Eve prison break at the Wyatt Detention Center is due to be released to the public on Friday.

That report is expected to detail exactly how James Morales managed to escape.

The Board of Directors met Monday night to discuss what action to take.

According to authorities, it took hours for corrections officers to notice that Morales had fled the Central Falls Prison. He was on the run for five days and attempted to rob two different banks before being arrested in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Officials says four employees remain on paid leave in response to the escape.

“We’re comfortable that we understand everything that happened, we’re comfortable that we know the timeline of exactly when everything happened and I’m confident that we’ll be able to answer all of the public’s questions, says Board Chair Luke Gallant.

Eyewitness News has learned that a ‘corrective action plan’ is being developed as the investigation of the incident continues.