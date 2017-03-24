Proceed to checkout: Leaders tour Amazon fulfillment center in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — In the digital age, it’s the stuff wish lists are made of.

Amazon has invited a host of local and Massachusetts state officials to celebrate its new fulfillment center on the edge of Fall River, on Innovation Way, on Friday afternoon. Among the big names are Gov. Charlie Baker, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Joe Kennedy. The VIP tour of the facility is slated for 2:30 p.m., with remarks expected from Baker and the political delegation.

The enormous facility measures over a million square feet. It fills large item orders for shipment — in the company’s iconic boxes with the a-to-z smiling logo on the side.

Items of all kinds awaiting shipment from Amazon in Fall River. Whatever your heart desires @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/K1XQYg7NeC — Jared Pliner (@JaredPliner) March 24, 2017

Gov. Baker, Sens. Warren, Markey tour Amazon warehouse in Fall River. 1M+ sq ft @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/CBMgpIpsnX — Jared Pliner (@JaredPliner) March 24, 2017

It took months to hire a workforce: Amazon had initially pledged to bring on 500 workers, but the company later upped its need to 1,000. Career centers and local governments helped in pooling the talent.

Amazon received millions in tax incentives — including over $3 million from the state — to open its doors in Southeastern Massachusetts.

As of Friday afternoon, Amazon’s job openings site said they were taking applications for full-time fulfillment associate positions.