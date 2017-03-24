RI, Mass. lawmakers react to Trump healthcare bill being pulled

(WPRI) – President Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan’s efforts to repeal and replace President Obama’s Affordable Care Act did not come to fruition Friday, after Ryan pulled the bill out of the House of Representatives before a vote could take place.

According to the President, the bill was slightly shy of the number of votes needed to pass the bill, so it was withdrawn from consideration before an embarrassing loss.

Shortly after the GOP healthcare plan’s collapse, members of Rhode Island’s and Massachusetts’ delegation spoke out on the news coming out of the capitol.

Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse issued the following statement after Speaker Ryan’s decision to withdraw the American Health Care Act:

Trumpcare was such a mess even Republicans couldn’t support it. Now we can move on. I hope to work with my colleagues – Democrats and Republicans alike – on ways we can strengthen and improve our health care system.

Rhode Island Congressman Jim Langevin released the following statement, in part:

A majority of Americans are opposed to this hastily written bill that will eliminate health coverage for tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders and millions of people across the country. Thankfully, so are a majority of the Representatives they elected to Congress. Republicans refused to take a vote because they don’t have the numbers to pass this morally reprehensible legislation that will increase costs on hardworking families, reduce access to lifesaving care, and eliminate services for the sick, the poor, the elderly and people with disabilities.

Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline issued the following statement, in part:

Republicans just wasted several weeks trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with Trumpcare. Trumpcare was a good deal for the wealthy, a good deal for insurance companies, and a good deal for drug companies. But it was a terrible deal for working men and women across our country.

A similar sentiment was felt over the border into neighboring Massachusetts. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter following the news and a visit to Fall River’s Amazon fulfillment center where Eyewitness News caught up with her Friday.

Today is a great day for the people of Massachusetts & people across the country who depend on the Affordable Care Act. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 24, 2017

This is why we fight. When we get out there & fight, we can make a real difference. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 24, 2017

Governor Charlie Baker, a Massachusetts Republican, also took to Twitter, pleased with Friday’s outcome.

Pleased today’s vote has been held as #AHCA would drastically affect MA's ability to ensure essential care for thousands of people. 1/ — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) March 24, 2017

Our administration remains focused on working with our federal partners and other governors to protect critical Medicaid funds and 2/ — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) March 24, 2017

secure the flexibility we need to address health care issues at the state level. 3/ https://t.co/g5w8YCQSoH — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) March 24, 2017