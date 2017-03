EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Some East Providence businesses may be experiencing some water pressure issues after a main break Friday afternoon.

The break took place around 3 p.m. on Almeida Avenue, off Waterman Avenue.

The nearby Rhode Island Philharmonic School has closed as a result.

In addition, a work truck became stuck in a sinkhole.

Delivery truck stuck in sinkhole on Almeida Ave, East Providence. Water pressure affected in the area. Working to shut off main now. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/lCvdOZYvQD — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) March 24, 2017

