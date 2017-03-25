One person hurt in South Kingstown crash

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was hurt in a fiery crash in South Kingstown Saturday morning.

Police said it happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Matunuck Schoolhouse Road near the Charlestown town line. A vehicle hit a telephone pole and burst into flames, and the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

No other vehicles were involved, police said.

Police have not released any information on the driver’s identity, the severity of their injuries, or what caused the wreck.