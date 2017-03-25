Senators seek visitor logs from White House, Mar-a-Lago

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2017, file photo photo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin listens at right as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting on the Federal budget in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Trump wants to tackle tax reform, but the loss on health care deals a blow to that effort. The loss on health care deprives Republicans of $1 trillion in tax cuts, and the GOP is just as divided on what steps to take. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s two U.S. senators are joining several fellow Democrats in calling for the visitor logs at the White House and other properties President Donald Trump frequents be released publicly.

Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed have introduced the “Making Access Records Available to Lead American Government Openness Act,” or Mar-a-Lago Act. It’s a not-so-subtle reference to Trump’s Florida estate, where he’s met with various dignitaries.

The lawmakers say the legislation is in response to the Trump administration’s refusal to extend President Barack Obama’s policy of releasing visitor logs at the White House, 90-to-120 days after they were created.

It would also apply to other Trump Organization properties.

Sens. Tom Udall of New Mexico and Tom Carper of Delaware and Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois are also co-sponsoring the bill.