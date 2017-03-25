Supporters and opponents holding competing Trump rallies in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Several rallies, both in support of an in opposition to President Trump, will take place Saturday afternoon in Providence.

A pro-Trump “Make America Great Again” rally will organize at Providence City Hall at 11 a.m. and participants will make their way to the State House. Several speakers including Rhode Island Republican Party Chairman Brandon Bell and radio host John DePetro will then address the crowd.

But they will have some competition: a “Disrupt the Trump Rally” event is already underway, drawing a small group of people holding signs to the steps of City Hall.

And another rally, “Rise Up Rhode Island,” is planned for noon at the Roger Williams National Memorial on North Main Street. The organizers said that the rally would honor women’s rights and local human rights organizations.

The Providence Police Department will have an increased police presence at the rallies and protests, according to a spokesperson.