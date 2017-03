PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – WPRI and FOX Providence staff donated a few hours of their time to help out at the Providence Animal Rescue League Saturday morning.

PARL’s grounds needed a little work after the recent rebuilding of a kennel, and so the volunteers spent about three hours weeding, raking, doing leaf removal and repairing some walkways.

You can catch “Rescue a Pet” with PARL Wednesdays at noon on WPRI 12.