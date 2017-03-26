House fire in Norton considered suspicious

NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) – An early-morning fire appears suspicious, according to Norton firefighters.

Captain Kent Campbell told Eyewitness News that a neighbor called 911 around 1:30 a.m. to report a fiew at the home at 90 Mansfield Avenue.

The fire started outside on the left side of the home, Campbell said, and climbed the wall into the attic.

An elderly woman was asleep inside and was unaware of the fire, but was rescued by firefighters.

Firefighter summoned help from several nearby departments and needed about 45 minutes to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported but the damage to the home was extensive.

Campbell said that there was a small fire in a trash can across the street from the home about an hour prior, and although it’s unclear if it was connected, firefighters consider both of them suspicious.

Arson investigators were on the scene Sunday checking for accelerants and checked nearby businesses for surveillance video that might have captured anything.