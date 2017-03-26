Man seriously hurt in Mansfield wreck

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) – One man was seriously hurt in a wreck in Mansfield Sunday morning.

According to police, they received a 911 call shortly before 1:30 reporting the wreck in the yard of a home at 1700 West Street.

A white sedan was on its side in the yard with the driver stuck inside.

Firefighters removed the windshield and extracted the man, who was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

Police investigators said it appears that the driver failed to stop at the intersection of West Street and Plain Street, struck a boulder in the yard, went airborne, struck a van parked in the driveway and then landed in the yard again.