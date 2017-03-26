RI Delegation hosts weekend town hall in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – Three members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation hosted a town hall meeting in Coventry Sunday afternoon.

Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, with Rep. Jim Langevin, met with atendees Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Coventry High School Auditorium.

According to the press release, the event was promoted as a chance for Rhode Islanders “to ask questions of their representatives in Congress and share their ideas on a range of issues.”

The forum lasted for about three hours, and filled the auditorium with atendees.

We had a great turnout at our #townhall meeting today. Thanks to all for attending @SenWhitehouse @SenJackReed pic.twitter.com/uQE338f16W — Jim Langevin (@JimLangevin) March 26, 2017