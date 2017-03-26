URI and Hurley Working on Contract Extension

(WPRI) – On the heels of the University of Rhode Island’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1999, the school and head coach Dan Hurley are working on yet another contract extension. Athletic Director Thorr Bjorn tells Yianni Kourakis, “Dan and I have talked at great length this week. We are excited about putting things together formally and making a formal announcement in the next few days or next week.” Thorr, Hurley and University President David Dooley spoke over dinner Friday night at Chop House in Wakefield.

Hurley is currently under contract through 2021-2022. The University restructured his deal in May of 2016. Hurley will enter this 6th season in Kingston this upcoming year.

