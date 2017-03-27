Brother of Aaron Hernandez to testify in double murder trial

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is accused of shooting and killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in June 2012.

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Jonathan “DJ” Hernandez is expected to testify in the double murder trial of his younger brother, Aaron Hernandez.

Monday marks the 17th day of testimony and evidence. The jury has already heard from 48 government witness.

The 30-year-old former college football star is expected to take the stand as a witness for the prosecution.

It is not clear what prosecutors hope the current high school football coach will contribute to the case against his brother Aaron.

The state is alleging that Aaron Hernandez ambushed and shot two men back in 2012 over a spilled drink at the Cure Lounge in Boston.

Jonathan Hernandez was a standout quarterback and team captain of the University of Connecticut Huskies and is currently the head coach at Ledyard High School in their home state of Connecticut.