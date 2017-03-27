Dog dies during grooming appointment at Petco, investigation underway

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The dog owner brought her pet to the Middletown Petco last week to have his nails clipped, but when she went to pick him up, she learned he was dead. Now the Rhode Island SPCA and Middletown’s Animal Control officer are investigating.

The RISPCA said Ollie was a 5-year-old pug with no pre-existing medical conditions.

His owner told investigators she took Ollie to the groomers inside Petco and left to do a little shopping.

She said she checked on him once, but left again because the clipping wasn’t done. When she returned the second time, she told investigators Ollie was on the floor and technicians were kneeling beside him.

The cause of Ollie’s death has yet to be determined. The dog is being sent for a necropsy and the investigation is ongoing.

“Do I think at this point there’s any evidence of malice or intent? It certainly does not appear that way,” said RISPCA Animal Cruelty Officer Joe Warzycha. “It certainly appears to have been an accident but we can’t rule out at this point there may have been some level of negligence.”

Eyewitness News contacted Petco, which released the following statement:

“All of us at Petco are deeply saddened by Ollie’s passing and we are currently conducting a thorough investigation. We under there is no way to make up for the loss of a pet. However, we are committed to doing everything possible to help Ollie’s family through this extremely difficult time.”