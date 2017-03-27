Gas prices up 1 cent, to $2.23 per gallon, in Rhode Island

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of a gas is up slightly in Rhode Island, rising one penny per gallon since last week.

AAA Northeast says its weekly survey conducted Monday found it costs an average $2.23 for a gallon of regular.

AAA says the price of gas in Rhode Island is 6 cents below this week’s national average of $2.29.

The price of gas in Rhode Island is 12 percent higher this week than it was at this time last year. At that time, gas was averaging $1.99 per gallon, 24 cents less than this week.

Find the best price: WPRI.com Gas Tracker »

The price of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has inched up a penny in the past week to an average of $2.17.

AAA Northeast reports Monday that self-serve, regular in Massachusetts remains 12 cents per gallon below the national average, but it’s still 21 cents higher per gallon than it was a year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.07 per gallon and as high as $2.39.