Homeless advocates to protest Cranston panhandling ban

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Homeless advocates are coming together to challenge Cranston’s panhandling ordinance.

Advocates call the ordinance ‘unconstitutional’ and say it is an attack on the homeless.

A protest is planned for Monday at 4 p.m. Organizers say they will be panhandling at the corner of Sockanosset Cross Rd and New London Avenue.

In February, the city passed an ordinance cracking down on panhandling.

A lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union caused Cranston to stop enforcing a similar ordinance that was passed last year.

In January, a bill was introduced at the statehouse that would fine motorists who roll down their windows to give money to panhandlers.