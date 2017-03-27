Homeless advocates to protest Cranston panhandling ban

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Homeless advocates are coming together to challenge Cranston’s panhandling ordinance.
Advocates call the ordinance ‘unconstitutional’ and say it is an attack on the homeless.
A protest is planned for Monday at 4 p.m. Organizers say they will be panhandling at the corner of Sockanosset Cross Rd and New London Avenue.
In February, the city passed an ordinance cracking down on panhandling.
A lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union caused Cranston to stop enforcing a similar ordinance that was passed last year.
In January, a bill was introduced at the statehouse that would fine motorists who roll down their windows to give money to panhandlers.