In the Kitchen: Strozzapreti Alla Norma

GoProvidence.com bring us Head Chef Augusto Santinami of Pasta Beach, to show us how to make their Strozzapreti Alla Norna.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 Eggplant
- 4 oz Pelati Mutti Tomatoes
- 1 sprig fresh Basil
- Salt and Pepper
- 2 oz Ricotta Salata
Instructions:
- Chop eggplant, saute in olive oil.
- Add the pellati tomatoes (tomatoes from Italy) and basil.
- Cook strozzapreti 7-8 minutes.
- Add strozzapreti, mix ingredients and add ricotta salata on top.
WATCH this segment LIVE on The Rhode Show on WPRI 12 or live streaming right here from 9-10am.