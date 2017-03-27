In the Kitchen: Strozzapreti Alla Norma

GoProvidence.com bring us Head Chef Augusto Santinami of Pasta Beach, to show us how to make their Strozzapreti Alla Norna.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 Eggplant
  • 4 oz Pelati Mutti Tomatoes
  • 1 sprig fresh Basil
  • Salt and Pepper
  • 2 oz Ricotta Salata

Instructions:

  1. Chop eggplant, saute in olive oil.
  2. Add the pellati tomatoes (tomatoes from Italy) and basil.
  3. Cook strozzapreti 7-8 minutes.
  4. Add strozzapreti, mix ingredients and add ricotta salata on top.

