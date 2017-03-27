In the Kitchen: Strozzapreti Alla Norma

GoProvidence.com bring us Head Chef Augusto Santinami of Pasta Beach, to show us how to make their Strozzapreti Alla Norna.

Ingredients:

1/2 Eggplant

4 oz Pelati Mutti Tomatoes

1 sprig fresh Basil

Salt and Pepper

2 oz Ricotta Salata

Instructions:

Chop eggplant, saute in olive oil. Add the pellati tomatoes (tomatoes from Italy) and basil. Cook strozzapreti 7-8 minutes. Add strozzapreti, mix ingredients and add ricotta salata on top.

