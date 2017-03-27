One injured in multi-vehicle wreck on 146

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several cars were involved in a late night crash on Route 146 in North Providence on Sunday.

State Police say just before 11 p.m. a car was traveling northbound near the Mineral Spring Avenue exit when it hit a barrier and rolled over. Then a second car went off the road while trying to avoid that crash. A third car stopped to check on the people involved in the two crashes and was then rear-ended by a fourth car.

One person was brought to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor.