Police: Woonsocket man says he ‘lost it,’ slapped infant several times

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man is facing first-degree child abuse charges after police said he repeatedly slapped his roommates’ 5-month-old child.

Police said they were called to 120 East Street Sunday for reports that the infant had fallen off the couch.

When officers arrived, they said they found rescue workers attending to an unconscious and unresponsive child. Rescue workers told police the infant had facial bruising and a hematoma.

Police said Christopher Bernier, 25, was a roommate the child’s parents and he was babysitting the infant.

They said Bernier told them the baby would not stop crying and he “lost it.”

Bernier was charged with first-degree child abuse and is due for arraignment in Providence District Court Monday.

As for the child, police said the infant was first brought to Landmark Medical Center and then transferred to Hasbro Children’s Hospital. As of late Monday morning, the baby’s condition was not know.