Projects bring hope of new jobs, revitalization to Fall River area

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Kenneth Fiola Jr. says it’s time shoppers and employers start paying attention to Fall River.

Fiola, the executive vice president of Fall River’s Economic Development Office, points to the construction of the South Coast Marketplace, as well as two other planned attractions.

Crews are building the South Coast Marketplace at the site of the old New Harbour Mall. The shopping center is slated to have a Market Basket, several other stores, restaurants, and an 11-screen movie theater.

Fiola said Monday the South Coast Marketplace will create 900 full- and part-time jobs when it’s complete.

“[New Harbour Mall] was an under-performing site for many years,” Fiola said. “This investment is truly revitalizing it, and having a very positive effect on the community.”

Fiola said the proposed casino and the Longplex Family and Sports Center in nearby Tiverton will also draw more interest to the area. He hopes all three projects will spur further development.

“Fall River really is on the cusp of becoming a revitalized city,” Fiola said.