Remembering the historic floods of 2010

(WPRI) — While rain on Monday made for a slow start to the week, it did not compare to the rainfall in March several years ago.

Back in 2010, more than 16 inches of rain in the month of March left the state flooded. This week seven years ago saw nearly nine inches of rain alone, which led to historic flooding.

The Pawtuxet River rose to 13 feet above flood stage and shut down I-95 in Cranston and Warwick.

According to Chief Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo, high pressure in eastern Canada forced the storm to stall in Southern New England for days.

The flooding was called a 100-year flood, meaning that on average, this degree of flooding only occurs once a century, though it could happen at any time.

Watch T.J. Del Santo’s full report in the video above.