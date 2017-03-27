Van slams into Providence restaurant, driver taken to hospital

Related Coverage PHOTOS: Van goes into Providence Restaurant

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a van to careen into a Providence restaurant Monday evening.

The van slammed into El Chapin restaurant on Plainfield Street – right near the on-ramp to the 6-10 Connector and I-95.

The building was clearly compromised and crews are working to secure it before removing the van.

Eyewitness News spoke with a worker who was inside the restaurant at the time of the crash. She said there was only one customer in the business at the time and they were both on the other side of the restaurant and were able to escape unhurt.

As for the driver of the van, the worker said he was unconscious immediately after the crash. However, officials on scene said the driver was not seriously hurt and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital as a precaution.

Eyewitness News reporter Kelly Sullivan went live on Facebook with an update from the scene. She’ll be live with new information tonight on Eyewitness News at 10 on FOX Providence and at 11 on WPRI 12.