Steven O’Donnell, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Providence, and Kate Messier, Director of Youth Services, joined us to share details about the upcoming “Celebrating Our YMCA Heroes” luncheon and the launch of the Steven G. O’Donnell Camp Scholarship Fund.

This year’s luncheon honorees include Elizabeth Beisel, Gary Balletto, and the Champlin Foundation.

“Celebrating Our YMCA Heroes” will take place on April 27, 2017 at the Rhode Island Convention Center.