After pug’s death, RI lawmaker renews push for groomer licensing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the death of a dog at a Middletown Petco remains under investigation, a state lawmaker is renewing a push for more oversight in the dog-grooming industry.

Ollie, a presumably healthy 5-year-old pug, died Thursday night after being brought to the store for grooming. It’s still unclear how Ollie died, but no matter what happened, Rep. Joseph Shekarchi said he believes more can be done to improve protections for pets.

According to state Veterinarian Scott Marshall, DVM, dog groomers don’t have to be licensed in Rhode Island.

“Anybody can be a groomer,” said Shekarchi. “Anybody can have a job in a butcher shop today and be a dog groomer tomorrow.”

Shekarchi, D-Warwick, pitched legislation back in 2013 that would’ve made licenses a requirement, but he said it lost momentum when some declared it an over-regulation.

“It was not to impede or hurt business in any way,” he added. “It was about protecting animals.”

Shekarchi admitted he doesn’t yet know what happened to Ollie, but he said the pug’s death should raise awareness about the lack of licensing in the state, especially since he too gets his dog groomed.

“I took him last week to Petco to get his nails trimmed,” said Shekarchi. “So I said to myself, it could have happened to anybody. It could have happened to me.”

A spokesperson for Petco released a statement Tuesday saying the cause of OIlie’s death remains under investigation.

“All of us at Petco are deeply saddened by Ollie’s passing. Despite public reports to the contrary, the attending vet has confirmed that there was no overt evidence of trauma or neglect and we are awaiting results of a necropsy. We understand there is no way to make up for the loss of a pet, however, we remain committed to doing everything possible to help Ollie’s family through this extremely difficult time.”

Shekarchi said he’s meeting with fellow lawmakers to consider reintroducing his bill requiring groomers to be licensed.