As DCYF investigates alleged infant abuse, panel reviews agency’s policies

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A 5-month-old Woonsocket boy continues to recover in the hospital after he was allegedly struck several times by his parents’ roommate.

According to police, the child was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Sunday while under the care of Kristopher Bernier.

Bernier, 25, initially told police the boy had fallen off the couch. Police pressed Bernier after noticing his story didn’t add up and said he then admitted he “lost it” and “started slapping the baby” when the child wouldn’t stop crying.

Bernier was arrested on a charge of first-degree child abuse. At his arraignment Monday, he was held on $25,000 surety bail and ordered to have no contact with his alleged victim.

The boy’s father, Casey Wilder, said the infant didn’t suffer any broken bones but remains at the hospital with an internal injury. Several scans taken Tuesday afternoon show the 5-month-old Jacob is healing well, according to Wilder.

The state Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) has launched an investigation into the matter. The DCYF has had no prior contact with the family but said Bernier was known to the agency.

According to Amy Kempe, spokesperson for Attorney General Peter Kilmartin’s office, Bernier was previously charged with child neglect/cruelty in a case involving the 2-year-old daughter of his then-girlfriend.

Kempe said Bernier was scheduled to be arraigned on that felony charge on Nov. 25, 2013, but he failed to appear in Family Court and a bench warrant has for his arrest has been open ever since.

Bernier is expected to appear in Family Court Wednesday on the bench warrant charges.

In the meantime, lawmakers at the Statehouse are discussing a new report questioning the DCYF’s policies and practices.

The report, conducted by the office of state Child Advocate Jennifer Griffith, called for sweeping changes at the embattled agency, saying it’s not doing enough to protect at-risk children.

Wilder said he met Bernier around the time of his first incident but was unaware of the situation.

“His past is his past,” he said. “I wasn’t asking questions about him. I got to know that Kris.”

Bernier is due in court June 19 for a pretrial hearing. Wilder said he and Jacob’s mother expect to attend but may sit outside the courtroom, as he never wants to see Bernier again.